Bigg Boss 14 Day 124 Written Update: Jasmin Back in Show to Support Aly, Rakhi Hopeful to Marry Again

We all have witnessed endless drama, fights, and misunderstandings amongst the contestants in the past weeks. Guess, now even Bigg Boss wants all of them to have a gala time as he presents them a chance to spend time with friends and family members!

Bigg Boss flags off the Connections Week, inviting housemates' close ones. This news certainly fills the housemates with utmost joy. At first, Bigg Boss allows the connections to share a message, and Jasmin is the first on the screen. She shows her gratitude towards Rahul for supporting Aly and shows her disappointment for Abhinav for his actions.

The connections sure brought a wave of happiness to the house. Vindu Dara Singh enters as Rakhi’s connection, Jyotika Dilaaik comes for Rubina. As we all expected Jasmin is Aly's connection, and Rahul Mahajan enters as Abhinav’s. And where Singer Toshi Sabri enters as Rahul Vaidya’s connection, surprisingly Jaan Kumar is Nikki’s. Just after entering, the connections soon start to feed the housemates with the outside gossip and feedback on their screen presence.

The advice that the connections have is a mix of serious and funny. Where Jyotika Dilaik alerts Rakhi about her negative idea of entertainment, Jasmin warns Aly about Rubina. And Rahul Mahajan being himself chooses jokes as starters for Rakhi but soon, promises to fix her marriage with some new, young dashing guy!

How will the week go for both the housemates and their connections? For how long will this happy atmosphere last?