Bigg Boss 14 Day 125 Written Update: Rahul Vaidya Disappointed with Aly Goni After Huge Fight with Nikki Tamboli

Bigg Boss often comes up with tasks of high-risk and higher rewards but now it's time for the biggest reward ever as the housemate will get a chance to enter the finale right away by winning the Ticket to Finale! But before all the excitement begins, Rakhi Sawant is ready with her daily dose of antics!

Rakhi, who has often been pulled up for shirking housework, is suddenly all geared up! In typical Rakhi style, she starts making the beds of all the contestants and even sweeps the floor. Vindu Dara Singh is seen joking with her and her shenanigans surely have everyone in splits!

Bigg Boss house is filled with excitement for the golden chance of winning the Ticket to Finale! And it seems both the housemates and the supporters are eager to prove themselves. Where Rubina is seen plotting with her team, Devoleena and his supporter Paras Chhabra plot against Nikki, and after successfully ruining her cask target others too. And in between all this Rahul and Nikki get into a huge showdown once again!

Likewise, when Nikki Tamboli was trying to spoil Rahul’s game, he asked Aly to help him. Aly did help him but according to Rahul his friend did not try enough. Jasmin Bhasin, who has come again to the show to support Aly, requested Rahul to control his temper, but she had little impact on him.

Later, Rahul and his connection Toshi Sabri were seen discussing the same. Rahul told him he felt betrayed by Aly, however, he denied spoiling the game for him.

Who is the lucky one that has won the ticket to the Finale?