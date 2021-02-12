Bigg Boss 14 Day 126 Written Update: After Fierce Fight with Jasmin, Rubina Gives Ticket to Finale to Nikki

The Ticket to Finale task has been heating up as housemates all try to clinch that big win which will sail the lucky ones to the finale. The connections, too, are helping the housemates as much as they can.

The day starts with Rakhi’s morning riyaaz as she tries to match up to Tansen! Her efforts seem to be in vain as a lonesome crow bears witness to her futile attempts at turning an ace singer and leaves Jaan literally out of words!

Keeping aside the humour, it is time for the much sought-after Ticket to Finale! The housemates are seen piling up sack after sack in the casks allotted to them. Where Aly is in a mood to get the task cancelled, Rubina tries to make him understand that ultimately leads to a fight between Jasmine and Rubina. While Rubina tells Jasmin that she is having a negative effect on Aly, Jasmin asks her to mind her own business. And Rubina’s sister Jyotika also enters the fight and tells everyone about Jasmin's negative talking for everyone.

In the end, Bigg Boss hands over Devoleena’s connection Paras the responsibility of deciding the eventual winner! He chooses Rubina and offers her the Ticket to Finale. His decision does not go down well with the rest of the housemates and even Devoleena who erupts into a frenzy.

Rubina, being nominated for the rest of season 14 for throwing a bucket of water on Rakhi Sawant, of course cannot be in the final, but she earned special power to pick a housemate to give the Ticket to.

Rubina chose Nikki for the Ticket, to whom she is closest in the house, what with her husband Abhinav Shukla gone in a surprise mid-week exit.