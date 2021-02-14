Bigg Boss 14 Day 127 Written Update: Salman Khan Schools Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya

One of the most exciting bits of Bigg Boss are the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes where Salman Khan enters the house and sets the record straight. And the housemates who have been breaking the rules are taken to task by the Master Host.

This Saturday Weekend Ka Vaar starts with Salman asking the most important question about the recent 14 lakh task where Rakhi agreed to sacrifice it from the final winning amount if she is allowed to enter the Finale Week. When Salman asks the housemates whether Rakhi made the right decision, Nikki and Devoleena takes her side, but Rahul and Aly, who are against her choice are pulled by Salman for bullying Rakhi. Vindu, who entered as Rakhi’s connection, is also questioned on why he has been demotivating her. And with the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman changes the entire dynamics between the contestants. It now seems like the relationships have completely taken a new shape in the final lap of the game.

Finally, Salman asks the six housemates to rank themselves and the others based on how likely do they see themselves as winners. Each of the housemates including Aly, Rahul, Jasmin, Rubina, Nikki, Devoleena and Rakhi give pertinent and critical reasons. As the housemates are making their decisions, connections seems not convinced by them.