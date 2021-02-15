Bigg Boss 14 Day 129 Written Update: Devoleena as Eijaz's Proxy Voted Out, Disha Surprises Rahul

On the occasion of Valentine's Day Bigg Boss 14 house a number of surprises. Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who has entered the reality show as Eijaz Khan's proxy was eliminated for receiving least number of votes. Rahul Vaidya was also in for a surprise as his girlfriend Disha Parmar accepted his proposal on national television.

After Devoleena/Eijaz's exit, Bigg Boss 14 got its top five contestants for this season's finale in Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni, Rakhi Sawant and Nikki Tamboli.

Well, love doesn’t seem to be the most practised emotion amongst the contestants in Bigg Boss as this Valentine's Day, instead of red roses, contestants gave black rose to each other along with their harsh reason.

While Rubina got the maximum black roses, she was least bothered as she stood strong to her ground because nothing mattered to her more than the respect and honour of her husband at any point.

We don't know about the contestants but Salman Khan gets an adorable surprise as Raghav Juyal introduces a young and supremely talented Gunjan Sinha. Giving him a glimpse of the power-packed talents of Dance Deewane 3, the little bundle of talent eft Salman Khan spellbound. And moving on to a fun banter with the contestant through innocent questions, Gunjan Sinha totally stole the show.

Bigg Boss made this valentines day even more special for Rahul Vaidya who kickstarted his love story by expressing his feelings and proposing to Disha Parmar from inside the house to spend some moments worth cherishing.

Leaving everyone teary-eyed and hopeful for a surprise for themselves, the contestants retire on a loving, emotional, and hopeful note.