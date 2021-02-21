Bigg Boss 14 Day 136 Written Update: Housemates Revisit Their Journeys Inside the House

Before finale, the contestants took stock and reflected on how their journey has been inside the Bigg Boss house. The finalists Rahul Vaidya, Rubina Dilaik, Rakhi Sawant, Aly Goni and Nikki Tamboli, witness their journey as Bigg Boss shows a special video to them which features some of their most interesting moments and incidents in the show.

Rakhi is called upon by Bigg Boss and she witnesses all the good, bad and the ugly moments that she has been a part of. Rakhi is overwhelmed when she hears Bigg Boss congratulate her for having her own special and inimitable identity on the show. With all her antics and her unique shenanigans, Bigg Boss tells Rakhi that she has built an identity for herself as an absolute entertainer! The fact that she shared her personal life on the show is also something that Bigg Boss says that the audience has appreciated. Rakhi is in tears at the end of the video as she realizes that she has been appreciated as an entertainer.

Next up is Rubina, who is eager to know just how she has fared in the current season. Bigg Boss congratulates her for living her life like an open book on Bigg Boss. The clips from her journey show all the toughest moments that she has faced in the show. Bigg Boss tells her that she has been entirely successful in being herself and playing as real a game as possible. At the end of the clip, Rubina is overwhelmed and in tears. The act of witnessing her own journey on Bigg Boss has Rubina on her knees!

Nikki, too, is welcomed by Bigg Boss to witness the key moments of her journey on the show. Bigg Boss does not hold back this time and shows Nikki all the high and low points of hers from the show. Be it the times that she fought with people or the times when she celebrated her task wins; Bigg Boss gave Nikki a glimpse of it all, and Nikki, also overwhelmed. In the end, a teary-eyed Nikki agrees that coming to Bigg Boss was the best decision that she ever made in her life!