Bigg Boss 14, Day 17 Written Updates: It is Game Over for Sidharth Shukla or Gauahar Khan's Team?

With a fresh start to the week, Bigg Boss has decided to elevate the risk factor in the Bigg Boss House. In a bid to shake things up and have the contestants face the fear of elimination, Bigg Boss makes a shocking announcement. The contestants will have a last chance to prove themselves or else it will be ‘Game Over’ for them in the Bigg Boss House.

A task is announced and the contestants are split into three teams led by the three seniors. Sidharth Shukla’s team consists of Nikki Tamboli, Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan. Hina Khan’s team has Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Nishant Malkani and Jasmin Bhasin. Lastly, Gauahar Khan’s team is made up of Jaan Kumar and Rahul Vaidya. In the task, each team is allotted a buzzer and they are instructed to protect it from the competing team member. There is a square area around the buzzer in which only two people from any team can enter at one time.

While the task seems simple, things soon turn interesting when Hiina and Gauahar’s team decide to make an alliance against Sidharth. They agree to not hit each other’s buzzers and decide to attack Sidharth’s buzzer. Sidharth’s team, on the other hand, decides to attack Gauahar’s buzzer as she only has two people.

The contestants are all ready to play their A-Game in the garden area. Soon as Bigg Boss sounds the alarm, the contestants all plunge into the task. Sidharth’s team attacks Gauahar’s Buzzer and Eijaz along with Nikki and Pavitra manages to ring Gauahar’s buzzer.

Gauahar is infuriated and claims that Sidharth’s team broke the rules because more than two people were present inside the square. Sidharth claims otherwise and says that his team won it fair and square. Both Gauahar and Hina blame Sidharth and ask Bigg Boss to intervene. They say that they formed a clear and fair alliance and were playing with a strategy while Sidharth’s team is out of line.

Noticing the commotion, Bigg Boss calls all the seniors in the theatre room to watch a close replay of the entire task and the disputed incident. Even in the theatre room, the seniors have a heated debate and Sidharth is not ready to budge and claims that his team is the clear winner.

What will Bigg Boss do now? Will one of the Seniors and his team be out of the house and who will it be?