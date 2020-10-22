Bigg Boss 14, Day 18 Written Updates: Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Leave House

The argument between Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan and Sidharth Shukla continues while contestants pray for their safety and win as the black cloud named 'Eviction' takes over the Bigg Boss house. However, they are in for another shocker when Bigg Boss declares the name of the losing team of the Game Over task. An announcement is made that the losing team will have to leave the house from the main door.

A sudden wave of emotions take over the house as the contestants break into tears when it is time to bid goodbye to the losing team of Sidharth, which comprised of Pavitra Punia, Eijaz Khan and Nikki Tamboli. The ones who are otherwise always at loggerheads for some reason or the other, are united in the name of love and humanity and tears rolled down each one's faces when the evicted team said good-bye. Nikki, Rahul Vaidya, Jasmin Bhasin, Jaan Kumar Sanu all get teary eyed as the unfathomable moment unfolds.

While Nikki from Sidharth's team stays because she is a 'confirmed' contestant in the Bigg Boss house, Eijaz and Pavitra are asked to leave. Soon after, Gauahar and Hina also leave as they tenure as 'Toofani Seniors' end. Shehzad Deol too is evicted.

To add to their miseries, another surprise is thrown at their way as an emergency team wearing PPE kits enter the house and start tearing up a part of the living area exposing a new side. Red Zone of the house is revealed where Pavitra and Eijaz are asked to stay.

How will the housemates cope up with this new twist?