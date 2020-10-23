Bigg Boss 14, Day 19 Written Updates: Nikki Tamboli Crosses Barricades to be with Pavitra Punia

The individuals' game finally begins in the Bigg Boss house after the seniors exit the house along with Shehzad Deol. Soon after, Bigg Boss announces the first captaincy task of the season and the air inside smells of 'Conspiracy' now. While Chinese whispers across the house have begun of who will nominate whom to be the first captain of the house, the contestants are now finally showing their true colors too.

Nikki Tamboli, on one hand, gives her best shot to convince Jaan Kumar Sanu and Nishant Malkhani who she believes to be her friends, to vote in her favour. But the duo seems to be thinking otherwise, while Jaan is heard saying "She is a friend, but I am not an Idiot". On the other hand, Nishant fears that Nikki will turn out to be a dictator of the house if she gets the reigns. Rahul Vaidya is the only one who is in support of Nikki but gets skeptical after Jaan and Nishant paint his mind.

On the other hand, Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia are the Ishaqzaade of the house, as they lock horns with each other for hurting emotions during nominations.

As the task proceeds, Nishant becomes the first captain of the house. However, it doesn't go down well with Nikki. She has an emotional breakdown and she jumps across the barricade to be with Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia. Jaan follows Nikki in the red zone. This results in troubles for new captain Nishant as Bigg Boss asks him to make the housemates follow rules and be back in the green zone.