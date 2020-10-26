Bigg Boss 14, Day 22 Written Updates: Kavita Kaushik Says Eijaz Khan Seems to be Copying Sidharth Shukla

After a celebratory beginning to the Weekend Ka Vaar, there is something unexpected in store for everyone. While the contestants inside are busy sorting out their personal banters with each other, they are unaware that new freshers are going to be joining in and scene paltega, once again!

Salman Khan introduces the wild card contestants - Kavita Kaushik, Naina Singh and Shardul Pandit. Unlike the usual, Naina Singh and Shardul Pandit aren't happy to see each other and lock horns the moment they speak with each other. The sparks between them hint of a firestorm that is about to blow once they are both inside the house.

Bigg Boss then throws open a '60 minute' challenge to the contestants. The contestants have to rate themselves and then their fellow contestants on a number that depicts the amount of time that particular contestant is visible in the 60 min episode. While Nikki Tamboli is confident that the episodes revolve around her, Rahul Vaidya and Jaan Kumar Sanu award themselves a fair score of 9 minutes each. Abhinav being a keen observer in the house, gives out reasons as to why everyone is wrong in their ratings and might be rating themselves half of what they actually claim.

Kisko kitna milta hai screen time aur kyun, batayenge aaj sabhi ghar waale. Kya yeh task bhi le aayega unke mann ki baat saamne?Jaaniye aaj raat 9 baje.Catch it before TV on @VootSelect #WeekendKaVaar #BiggBoss2020 #BB14 pic.twitter.com/eQEQvKkvkg — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) October 25, 2020

Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa then enter the house and give a spectacular performance to their new song 'Naach Mari Rani' that is making the nation groove.

As wild cards enter the BB house they receive a warm welcome from housemates. Sharing insights, Kavita Kaushik tells Eijaz Khan he seems to be copying former winner Sidharth Shukla, while Shardul advice Pavitra Punia to watch her language. Whereas, Naina takes a jibe at Jaan Kumar Sanu and Nikki Tamboli's friendship.

How are the contestants going to welcome the new freshers? Will Naina and Shardul collide? Something unexpected is about to happen in Bigg Boss 14! Scene aur bhi platega!