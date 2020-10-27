Bigg Boss 14, Day 23 Written Updates: Rahul Vaidya's Nepotism Remark on Jaan Kumar Sanu Creates Stir

The new wild card contestants have brought the much-need masala to the show and exciting twists and turns are now awaiting in the Bigg Boss House. Kavita Kaushik is selected as the new captain of the house and Eijaz advises her to be extremely strict from the start so the housemates don't take her lightly. Later, Kavita instructs the housemates on the rules of Bigg Boss house and how the ones who are found flouting the rules will be punished. The first contestant to come under her radar is Shardul Pandit. Kavita flares up and warns Shardul to not break any rules. She very sternly asks him not to act like Bigg Boss. Kavita also pulls up Pavitra giving rise to a massive argument. Even though Kavita is the captain, Pavitra reminds her that she has just entered the house and cannot simply boss around.

Later in the day, the most dreadful nominations task is announced. Each contestant has to nominate the ones they feel deserve to be out of the house which leads to a lot of clashes between everyone. Rahul nominates Jaan on the basis of nepotism and says that the latter has no personality of his own and he is on the show just because he is "someone's son". Rahul's remarks create a stir in the house, with housemates criticising him for getting personal with Jaan and unnecessarily bringing the nepotism topic inside the house.

#WeSupportRahulVaidyaOnly a few people can callout nepotism with confidence. Surely the one who experiences it can. If you don't support #RahulVaidya now, then that means you support Nepotism.Raise your voice ! Reject Nepotism !#BB14 #BiggBoss14 pic.twitter.com/lfORQI0eIN — FC (@FC_RahulVaidya) October 25, 2020

Rahul also nominates Rubina because he feels that she has a lot of negativity within her. Rubina and Nishant nominate Nikki, who in turn nominates Nishant. Captain Kavita then gets a special opportunity where she can save one person from the nominations. And, she decides to save her friend Eijaz from the nominations.