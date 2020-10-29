Bigg Boss 14, Day 25 Written Updates: Nikki Tamboli Plays Cupid for Eijaz Khan, Pavitra Punia

Kavita Kaushik gets into an argument with Rubina Dilaik after the latter refuses to cut fruits for her breakfast. Rubina says that Kavita, as a captain, can not take unnecessary advantage of her position.

Elsewhere, Pavitra Punia once again discusses Eijaz Khan with Nikki Tamboli and Jaan Kumar Sanu as she tells them that she is really fond of Eijaz. Later, when Nikki tells Eijaz that Pavitra is always talking about him with other housemates, he makes it clear that he has no love feelings for Pavitra and only considers her a friend.

Meanwhile, the second round of the Bigg Boss World Tour task starts, and all the contestants are fired up about making sure they win the match. The contestants need to take the bags of others to win the task. Rahul Vaidya turns out to be the ace predator as he takes Eijaz’s bag and keeps it out of the Red Zone. He then turns his attention to Abhinav’s bag as he tells him to trust him with giving his bag to him. At the same time, Naina, who is the sanchalak in the task, disagrees on Rahul’s decision to keep the bag outside the Red Zone. Rahul and Naina clash big time over this.

Soon after, Pavitra and Rahul conspire to take Abhinav’s bag by force and manage to do so. Rubina gets angry on seeing her husband lose the task and flares out at Pavitra and Rahul. Pavitra lashes out at Rubina and questions everyone about judging her nature harshly.