Bigg Boss 14, Day 26 Written Updates: Nikki is in Green Zone, Kavita and Eijaz Get into Ugly Fight

Rahul Vaidya and Pavitra Punia manage to take Abhinav Shukla's bag during the World Tour Task for captaincy. They then throw it in the Red Zone helping Eijaz Khan become the new captain of the house. Later, Kavita blasts Eijaz for calling her his best friend when the two never really shared a bond with each other outside the house. Kavita is upset that because of Eijaz she is not able to make connections with the other contestants and they have a preconceived notion about her. Eijaz questions Kavita while she gets agitated and walks off. Eijaz gets very upset with Kavita and cries his heart out in front of Nikki.

Bigg Boss further adds a cracking twist to their day when he announces the 'Tabadla' procedure, given this season's theme of 'Ab Scene Paltega'. In this process, the red zone contestants and green zone contestants have to sit with their backs to each other in a rotating chair and convince the captain as to why the former deserves to be in the green zone. Nikki Tamboli and Kavita are put up against each other, where Nikki tells Eijaz that she is more interesting than Kavita and also entertains everyone during the task. Nikki also says that Kavita doesn't make an effort to make her task look interesting and is a bland player. Following this, Eijaz decides to swap Kavita with Nikki and the latter comes in the green zone.