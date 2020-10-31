Bigg Boss 14, Day 27 Written Updates: Jasmin, Kavita, Nishant, Rubina are Nominated for Eviction

Rahul Vaidya and Jasmin Bhasin lock horns when it comes to who between them deserves to be in the Green Zone. Rahul blames Jasmin for raising points that are meaningless and for making a mountain out of a molehill. He says that she attacks him on a personal level. Jasmin refutes these allegations and says that all she is doing is paying him back for the wrongs that he has done to her. Later, captain Eijaz Khan, who is the one hearing the Tabaadla proceedings, decides to swap Jasmin with Rahul in Green Zone.

Jaan Kumar Sanu and Nishant Singh Malkhani, who were thick as friends earlier, have a faceoff in the Tabadla Task. While Jaan says that he gave up his own captaincy so that Nishant could end up with the top spot, Nishant claims Jaan was foolish and he lost his chances of entering the Green Zone because of his own decisions. Rubina and Pavitra also clash when Pavitra accuses Rubina of misunderstanding her behaviour when she claimed that Pavitra was violent. Rubina, on the other hand, accuses Pavitra of betraying people. After hearing them, Eijaz sends Nishant and Rubina to Red Zone. Later, Bigg Boss announces that Kavita, Jasmin, Rubina, and Nishant are the nominated contestant for eviction this week after Eijaz sends all four of them to Red Zone.

Meanwhile, Eijaz has a breakdown of sorts when Kavita Kaushik accuses him of claiming that they both are friends. She reiterates the fact that he has been using his friendship on the show with her to further his own career. Other housemates try to tell him to calm down and not get affected by Kavita’s words, however Eijaz cannot seem to do so. He has a severe meltdown and cries, claiming that he is very affected by Kavita’s claims and that he now cannot judge who is his true friend.