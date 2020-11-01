Bigg Boss 14, Day 28 Written Updates: Salman Khan Reprimands Rahul Vaidya for His 'Nepotism' Comment on Weekend Ka Vaar

The week that went by was nothing less than a rollercoaster ride with wild card entries, nomination task and the Tabaadla task that brought different traits of each contestant to the fore . Some contestants could manage to sail through the difficult week whereas some got stuck in their own confusions and game plans. The nomination task did not prove to be fruitful for Rahul Vaidya who passed comments on Jaan Kumar Sanu being a product of nepotism. Host Salman Khan could be seen clarifying the misunderstandings between the contestants during this week's Weekend Ka Vaar.

In Saturday's episode, Salman Khan schools Rahul Vaidya for targeting Jaan Kumar Sanu and calling him a product of nepotism. Salman questions Rahul for his statements and explains that he was in the wrong and shouldn't have used those words. Salman explains to Rahul that if a parent does something for their children, it cannot be labelled as nepotism. He further adds that if Jaan had become a singer because of nepotism, he would have been more successful than Rahul. Salman also questions Rahul by asking him if his children decide to pursue singing as a profession, would he call that nepotism? Salman gets very disappointed with Rahul and takes a firm stand on the nepotism debate and calls it unfair. He also says that no one in the industry can force anything on their kids.

Next in line is Rubina Dilaik who complained about violence during the tasks by Bigg Boss contestants. Salman questions Rubina’s actions and tells her that she makes her and others’ life difficult by making tall claims. Rubina tries to explain herself but finds herself out of words. Salman explains to Rubina that when she provoked Jasmin to throw water on Rahul, was also an act of ‘Hinsa’ which was totally unnecessary. When Rubina continues with her arguments, an exasperated Salman asks Rubina to run the game show on her own and walks out.

Sunday's Weekend Ka Vaar episode will deal with the repercussions of the previous one and also reveal who will be evicted from the house.