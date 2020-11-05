Bigg Boss 14 Day 32 Written Updates: Jasmin Bhasin Welcomes Aly Goni; Eijaz Khan-Pavitra Punia's Fight Turn Ugly

The vibe of vengeance in the house is peaking as Eijaz and Pavitra’s never-ending attacks on each other have the whole house involved in keeping them at a safe distance. While what once seemed like affection has now transformed into hate between Eijaz and Pavitra, the emotion of love between Jasmine and Aly is set to give the game a new twist. Pavitra who was super affected by Eijaz’s move of saving Jasmin in the nomination task, let it out. The two of them got into a major brawl in the kitchen where Pavitra vented it out by screaming at Eijaz for being selfish. She claims to have given her 100 % in a task just so he could be the captain. That she supported him end to end. Unable to hear Pavitra’s accusations, Eijaz screams back at her too.

Going forward, Jasmin was in for a surprise as Aly Goni enters the house. On seeing him through the glass door, Jasmin was on cloud nine and extremely overwhelmed. She was smiling ear to ear and emotional at the same time. Jasmine is the happiest and is heard expressing that everything will be the best from now on. Bigg Boss has given Aly a special task for Jasmine, going forward in the game, which will either strengthen their bond or put it to test. The duo was even seen speaking to each other with the help of a telephone and discussing Jasmin’s game. Aly told her to not be so emotional as everybody in the house is playing their own individual game. Jasmin heard it all intently and promised him to be strong going forward. All in all, she is just very happy to see Aly in the house with her.

The Bigg Boss house turns into a solar system for the captaincy task. The contestants in the green zone play the planets revolving around the orbit on the buzzer, while the ones in the red zone will come out one by one to push the planets out of the orbit. The one to lose track and land on the ground first will be out of orbit and out, the final decision of which lies with the Sanchalak. Nikki, Pavitra, and Jaan plot their strategies and try to push Eijaz out of the game, but things take a different turn and then the unexpected happens.