Bigg Boss 14, Day 33 Written Update: Couples Perform, Salman Khan Introduces New Twist in Weekend Ka Vaar 8

The Weekend Ka Vaar episodes have been synonymous to unending twists that constantly keep the housemates on the edge. The game is already at its peak but it reaches a new high every weekend as Salman Khan keeps adding unexpected surprises every time he meets the contestants.

On Weekend Ka Vaar 8, the contestants are introduced to a new twist that will challenge their strengths and weeknesses, as well as the bonds they have formed in the house. With power-packed, entertaining performances, the contestants are set to give a glimpse of all that's in store.

The pairings inside the house perform a dance routine to signify their relationship. Married couple and fan-favorite Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla, Nikki Tamboli and Jaan Kumar Sanu, Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia, along with Jasmin Bhasin and new contestant Aly Goni are seen dancing to popular Bollywood songs. Rahul Vaidya on the other hand has been going strong individually, which reflects in his performance too as he shakes a leg on the song I Am The Best.

In a new twist, Kavita Kaushik once again gets a chance to enter the house. However, Kavita will have to face an expert's panel that includes Kamya Punjabi, Surbhi Chandana, Vindu Dara Singh and Aarti Singh who will ultimately decide whether Kavita should get her golden chance or not! Subjected to many questions and queries about her behaviour in her previous stint, she will have to clear the air before she steps inside the house again.

If Kavita will gain re-entry, and the contestant who will get evicted this week, will be revealed on Sunday's episode.