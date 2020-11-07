Bigg Boss 14 Day 33 Written Updates: Aly Goni Accuses Jasmin Bhasin of Being Biased

Everybody has their eyes on Aly and Jasmine’s friendship as the coming together of the pair seems to be a threat for many contestants inside the house. While certain instances have already created friction, their friendship will have to face the test of time as they move ahead in the game, individually.

Bigg Boss announces the luxury budget task wherein the house is divided into ‘Angels’ and ‘Devils’. With their white ‘Halos’, the angels of the house have a certain demeanour to follow as instructed by Bigg Boss. The Devil’s on the other hand have to be harsh and go all out in order to win the budget task. Team Farishtey – Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Jaan Kumar Sanu and Pavitra Punia have to follow orders from the Team Shaitaan – Nikki Tamboli, Eijaz Khan, and Aly Goni.

With Jasmin Bhasin as the sanchalak of this task, we see a rift between her and Aly because according to Aly, Jasmin was being biased to the other team and ignoring his point of view completely. Aly is seen leading the Devils, which irks Jasmin for being inhuman towards the Angels. The duo begins giving each other a cold shoulder until Aly loses his cool and starts to scream at Jasmin for ignoring him!

With an eye on the prize, the Devils take the Angels to task. Eijaz takes complete advantage of his powers as part of the Devils and tries to settle his score with Pavitra. He orders her to take a dig at herself by repeating “ Pavitra Puniya ehsaan faramosh hai!’. Next up Eijaz insults Jaan by asking him to remove his clothes then shave his beard all in front of Nikki, which further agitates Jaan but he sportingly plays the game. Later Eijaz crosses all limits and insults Jaan, leading to a massive fight between the duo.

Back in the red zone, an argument breaks between Naina, Shardul Pandit and Rahul Vaidya. Naina is tired of being the only one who can cook in the red zone. With minimum help, her frustration knew no bounds tonight which led to an argument between them.

Lastly, to lighten the mood in the red zone, Rahul took it up on himself to act like a pricey girl with Shardul being the one to impress Rahul. With a series of hilarious dialogues being exchanged between then, Naina is laughing out loud and enjoying herself.

Meanwhile, team Devil wins the task and enjoys the luxury items and Jasmin and Aly make peace.