Bigg Boss 14, Day 35 Written Updates: Salman Khan Lashes Out at Nikki Tamboli and Pavitra Punia

Weekend Ka Vaar 10: Some were shocked, while some happily surprised with Kavita Kaushik's sudden entry back into the Bigg Boss House. Now, it's abhi nahi toh kabhi nahi, in the game and the contestants have now geared up to play their individual best in the game ahead.

The Weekend Ka Vaar begins with Salman Khan's vaar on the contestants as he plays a personality test game. The contestants have to select the one contestant who they feel has multiple faces, following which they have to reveal their true faces to the audience. The selected contestant will have a pop-up of their face fixed on their hairband. It turns out Eijaz is the one, who most contestants think is faking his personality.

Nikki Tamboli and Pavitra Punya face Salman's wrath for their unacceptable behaviour in the week gone by. Holding up Nikki for her stance in the mask task opposite Rahul Vaidya, Salman Khan demeans her action, schooling her that her self-respect is ultimately in her hand, and stooping low for the game has never helped anyone. Pavitra Punya is also reprimanded for her rowdy behaviour towards Eijaz, which logically didn't make sense to the host.

Later, Salman declared that Naina Singh has received the lowest number of votes, thereby announcing her eviction. Shardul is safe this week, while Rahul Vaidya gets the highest votes.