Bigg Boss 14, Day 36 Written Updates: Aly Goni Loses Cool in Isolation, Farah Khan Judges Contestants

Things are picking up a solid pace and relationships are being tested to the core. The day starts with Rahul Vaidya admiring Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni's relation as he is sitting with Nikki Tamboli. He wishes that he too could share such a bond with someone. Nikki gets upset at this since she believes that she was that special someone for Rahul. Nikki gets emotional and bursts into tears as Rahul consoles her and explains that he does care about her and feels for her. He consoles her and the two try to iron out their differences.

The most exciting moment of the day arrives when Bigg Boss decides to shock the contestants with a very special round! Bigg Boss opens doors to the Bigg Boss Ki Adalat as filmmaker Farah Khan plays the judge and two leading journalists will grill the contestants on their performance so far in the house. The round promises to be exciting yet nerve-wracking for the contestants who now know that their actions are under a constant watch. The blame game begins now in full speed as each contestant tries to rationalize their actions.

Aly Goni, who has been staying in a secluded area in the house, loses his cool. Living apart from the contestants for so many days seems to have taken a toll on him. He revolts and refuses to wear a mic or even eat food. As Jasmin and the other contestants try to pacify him, and ask him to maintain his cool, Aly can't seem to handle the isolation. He gets aggressive and threatens to break out of his glass isolation room.