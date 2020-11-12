Bigg Boss 14 Day 38 Written Updates: Rahul Vaidya Saves Nikki Tamboli from Nominations

The recent nomination process inside the Bigg Boss house proved to be an ice breaker between the contestants and things started to warm between everyone irrespective of the groups they are in. The contestant's day will start on a rather surprising note as Rahul Vaidya gets all the ladies of the house to help him plan something romantic for his love of life. Rahul makes a special T-shirt for his special lady as it’s her birthday and proposes her on national television and it's none other than Disha Parmar. Rahul expresses his feelings with ‘Marry Me’ written on the back of his t-shirt with lipstick and says that he will wait to hear an answer from her. While Rahul is emotional, the entire house goes awwwww!

Later in the day, Aly Goni decides to direct a short film casting the Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia, he imitates different kinds of people on a serial set and how he aspires to become a director. The contestants are in split, seeing the fun and entertaining side of Aly. While the contestants were enjoying their day, Bigg Boss gives the contestants yet another surprise where the most popular performers will come to entertain them and be part of their captaincy task.

Bigg Boss 14 turns into a party arena with a power-packed Bigg Boss Disco Night! DJ Chetas along with singers Anu Malik, Neeti Mohan, Sachin Sanghvi and Shaan enter the Bigg Boss house and make the contestants dance to their tunes! The contestants have to stay on the dance floor all night long and the one contestant who survives on the dance floor in the end is declared as the new captain of the house. The contestants who have been yearning to party for the past few months, get on the dance floor and perform all night long. The terse competition also gives rise to a lot of arguments and disagreements with the winning spirit that takes over the house. While Anu Malik, Shaan, Sachin and Neeti sing their popular songs while the contestants compete on the dance floor. Eijaz, Pavitra, Rubina, Jasmine, Aly and Kavita raise the entertainment quotient with their sizzling dance moves and grace as DJ Chetas takes over.

Who will win this captaincy task and will Disha accept Rahul’s proposal?