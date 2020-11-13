Bigg Boss 14 Day 39 Written Updates: Nikki Tamboli Irks Aly Goni, Pavitra Punia Upset with Rahul Vaidya

The Disco Night continues as the contestants dance their way to become the captain of the house. With acclaimed singers coming in the house one after the other, the two contestants, as per majority, are also out from the captaincy race. A day before, Eijaz Khan, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Kavita Kaushik and Rubina Dilaik were sent out of the race. As the task progresses, the contestants are strategizing their next move more carefully and making allies among each other. Aly Goni who got offended by Nikki Tamboli’s comment has taken it upon his ego now and he wants to become the next captain of the house. He is making allies with Rahul Vaidya and taking assurances from him to make Aly the next captain of the house. Seeing Aly and Rahul plan their moves, Pavitra Punia gets agitated and questions Rahul’s loyalties.

Pavitra cannot stand the fact that Aly and Rahul, whom she considered as her friends, are plotting against her. She now decides to stand strong and alone win the task. Even Shardul Pandit and Nikki are not happy with the fact that they are not even being considered in the race for captaincy. To continue the entertainment in the house, popular music composer Sachin Trivedi and sensational singer Shaan will keep the party going. Shaan’s romantic numbers have the contestants in a trance as they groove to his songs. Sachin, too, has the dance floor on fire as he belts out ‘Beat Pe Booty’!

Towards the end of the task, Abhinav Shukla, Jasmin Bhasin and Aly are left. To make Aly the new captain, both Abhinav and Jasmin step down.

The next day Rahul and Eijaz get over a fight on daily hygiene where Eijaz asks Rahul to not shave where they wash the dishes! Rahul stays adamant and says he will do as he chooses. Also, Nikki who is unhappy with Aly's captaincy tries to create problems for him. She refuses to get up on despite constant reminders from Bigg Boss.

How will Aly tackle Nikki, will she become a problem for his captaincy?