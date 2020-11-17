Bigg Boss 14 Day 43 Written Updates: Kavita Kaushik Breaks Down After Rough Fight with Aly Goni

Bigg Boss has picked up a whirlwind speed and the housemates are all now figuring out whom to support and whom to stand up against. The day begins when Kavita and Jaan lock horns. Kavita responds to Jaan’s allegations that she is not being herself and being fake. Kavita, on her part, accuses Jaan of having no presence in the Bigg Boss House. Kavita also accuses other housemates of forming groups and attacking her. Aly jumps in and says that there are no groups in the house. Instead, he accuses Kavita of trying to make a group with Nikki and says that he has caught them gossiping about him. Jaan backs Aly and says that he has heard Nikki and Kavita talk about Aly in a negative light. He also says that if Eijaz was not a factor, Kavita would have nothing to talk about and gain footage in the Bigg Boss House.

While Kavita stands her ground against all the accusations, she later breaks down and in front of Jasmin and says she should not have entered the Bigg Boss House!

That fearful time of the week is here and this time it comes with a twist. As a captain, Aly is given a chance to choose six people that he wishes to nominate, out of which one will be evicted from the Bigg Boss House. Inside the Confession Room, Aly’s first two names seem obvious. He names Kavita first, because he believes that she picks up unnecessary arguments. His second name is Nikki, as he believes that she is talking behind his back with Kavita. But the third name he takes is rather shocking! He names Rubina as someone whom he would like to nominate for eviction! Rubina herself is shocked, considering she and Abhinav consider Aly a close friend.

#BiggBoss14 ke ghar mein iss baar @AlyGoni karenge 6 sadasyon ko nominate. @Iamkavitak, @RubiDilaik aur @nikkitamboli ki nomination se chhid gayi badi behes, ab aage kya decisions lenge Aly?Dekhiye aaj raat 10:30 baje, #Colors par.Catch it before TV on @VootSelect pic.twitter.com/RxrIrIALZg — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) November 16, 2020

Who are the other nominated contestants? Are there groups being formed in the Bigg Boss House?