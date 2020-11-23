Bigg Boss 14 Day 49 Written Update: Salman Evicts Jaan, Ekta Kapoor Gives Immunity to Rubina

The Weekend Ka Vaar episodes have always been a highlight in Bigg Boss. In Sunday's episode, host Salman Khan evicted Jaan Kumar Sanu as he received the least votes among other nominated contestants-- Rubina Dilaik, Eijaz Khan, Kavita Kaushik, Nikki Tamboli and Jasmin Bhasin. Also, celebrity guest Ekta Kapoor gave an 'Immunity Stone' to Rubina, which can be used by the actress to save herself from nominations once in the entire season. Read below to know what more happened on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

Salman Khan is on top of his game as he interacts with the contestants and sets things on the right track. Joining him in this exciting episode is the Czarina of Indian television, Ekta Kapoor. Both Salman and Ekta interact with the contestants and give them a set of activities that put a smile on everyone’s faces!

The very first activity given to the firebrand Kavita who has to put a red stamp on the faces of those contestants who she felt do not deserve to be competing with her! As captain, Kavita first chooses Aly and brands him with the stamp. Next up is Jasmin, who changes the game and imitate Kavita as she describes why Jasmin isn’t fit to compete with her. Her mimicry lits a smile on everyone’s faces and even Salman compliments her for it!

Next up, Ekta joins Salman and gives the housemates a hilarious activity. She asks them to imitate their fellow housemates and everyone is in splits about this activity! Kavita is made to act like Eijaz while Rubina has to act like Pavitra. Everyone, including Eijaz and Pavitra themselves are seen laughing at the hilarious act that Kavita and Rubina put up! Next is Nikki acting as Jasmin and Eijaz acting as Abhinav which makes for some really hilarious situations. In fact, Salman himself mimics Pavitra and the housemates and Ekta are all in splits!

The fun and laughter turn serious when Ekta meets the housemates face to face and drills them about their game in the show. Ekta first asks Nikki why she takes up certain issues and drops them halfways. Nikki tells Ekta that she is behaving just the way housemates are behaving with her and she does not see any real friends in the house. Rubina is also questioned by Ekta as to why her game always depends on her hubby, Abhinav. Ekta explains to Rubina that she doesn’t always have to agree with Abhinav and that she does not need to follow him always but play her own game.