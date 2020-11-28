Bigg Boss 14 Day 54 Written Updates: Jasmin Bhasin and Rubina Diliak at Loggerheads Yet Again

Bigg Boss 14 is lately seeing a war of words between Jasmin Bhasin and Rubina Dilaik, the two popular TV bahus who were said to be best of friends inside the house. The Batwara activity through Captain Kavita once again caused a shocking rift among most of the housemates. The Panchayat is set and Rubina presents her case about why the washroom area belongs to her team. Then starts a blame game between the two actresses which led to both of them blaming each other and are heard passing comments about each other’s game and traits.

Rubina blames Nikki for breaking her things in the luggage rooms. Jasmin, her competitor says that it is Rubina and Abhinav who are habitual rule-breakers. She starts by saying that Rubina and Abhinav have occupied maximum space in the storage space without thinking about the rest. Things reach their climax when Jasmin threatens to reveal personal details about Rubina and Abhinav on national TV! Rubina is clearly taken aback but tries to remain unfazed with this challenge. Rubina and Jasmin then start accusing each other and even passing personal remarks. The task has taken a different route as far as their friendship is concerned.

Next up are the heated debate, discussions and negotiations between the housemates about who will become the next captain. From the beginning, Rahul is very sure that he does not want to see Nikki as the next captain. Nikki, on her part, says she deserves a shot at the Captaincy. Several other in the house including Aly, Jasmin, Eijaz and Abhinav. Only Kavita seems to be the lone person who thinks Nikki deserves to be a Captain and prove herself. Other housemates blame Kavita for standing up for Nikki who is currently her sole friend!

Nikki takes on her opponents and says that she will still stand her ground and fight for captaincy no matter what anyone may think!