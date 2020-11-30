Bigg Boss 14, Day 56 Written Updates: Pavitra Punia Evicted, Neha Kakkar Picks Jasmin Bhasin for Tony Kakkar

The housemates were presented with the opportunity to choose the contestant they feel deserves to be ousted from the Bigg Boss house. The housemates had to stick their chosen candidate’s picture on a football and literally kick them out of the house.

First up is Aly who feels Pavitra deserves to be eliminated from the house as he does not understand her game. Pavitra, in return, nominates Aly as she feels that Aly has entered the house only to support Jasmin and that he does not want to play the game. Eijaz Khan determinedly sticks Nikki’s picture on the ball as he kicks it hard and says that she lacks manners and is rather irritating. Abhinav nominates Rahul Vidya and says that his game is over in the house. In a funny moment, Rahul nominates Abhinav in return and slips while kicking the ball that has Abhinav’s face on it. The housemates break into laughter as an embarrassed and red-faced Rahul smiles on.

Next up, packed with full-on entertainment singer Neha Kakkar and her brother Tony Kakkar enter the house. A newly-married Neha says that she is on the lookout for her dream bhabhi. She selects the three single girls in the house; Jasmin, Nikki and Pavitra and asks them to perform a task to see whether one among them could be her dream bhabhi. The trio, one by one, have to guess Tony Kakkar Ki Mann Ki Baat. Pavitra impresses Neha who jokes with Eijaz that she plans to make Pavitra her Bhabhi. Jasmin correctly guesses exactly what Tony is mimicking and their exchange leaves the housemates in splits. Nikki enters into a romantic phone conversation with Tony and promises him that she will meet him once she leaves the house. Lastly, Bigg Boss announces Pavitra's elimination. She received less public votes compared to the other nominated contestants.