Bigg Boss 14, Day 62 Written Updates: Nikki Tamboli Evicted, Vikas Gupta and Rakhi Sawant Introduced as Challengers

The finale episode on Bigg Boss really tested the contestants in every way. But more important was the fact that Bigg Boss allowed the contestants a chance to burn out the bad memories in a very special segment in the show. It’s the time for forgiveness, and Eijaz Khan starts out by forgiving Nikki Tamboli for the harshness she meted out to him. Jasmin Bhasin chooses to burn a harsh memory with Abhinav Shukla. Abhinav, in return, also chooses to burn the boat task memory he shares with Jasmin. Rubina Dilaik, too, chooses to burn her harsh moments With Jasmin. Nikki seeks to destroy the oxygen mask task memory with Rahul Vaidya, while Rahul decides to forgive Jasmin and burn a painful memory he shared with her. This task sees the best side of all the remaining contestants.

Since it’s Bigg Boss, surprises cannot be too far behind, and we see the challengers Vikas Gupta and Rakhi Sawant set the Bigg Boss 14 stage on fire. Rakhi makes her entry in style on the tunes of Babli Badmash Hai. She promises Salman Khan that she is in the house to challenge and to entertain and demonstrates to the master host, in a fun way, how she will go about doing the house duties. Fellow mastermind Vikas can’t help but look on and smile.

Salman finally takes things in his hands and questions Rahul about his performance. He asks him why he is not showing the spirit to win the show and emerge as a finalist. Salman further interrogates Rahul and flat out asks him whether he would want to exit the house.

Will Rahul leave the house in this finale episode? How will the contestants react to these new developments?