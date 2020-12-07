Bigg Boss 14 Day 63 Written Updates: Rahul Vaidya Quits Salman Khan's Show Voluntarily

Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan was a turbulent one this Sunday. An intense conversation about the game play takes place between Rahul Vaidya and Salman Khan and a series of comments are made which leads to Salman giving Rahul an option to leave the game. On a rather shocking note, Rahul Vaidya accepts it and quits the game show. Before Rahul left the house, Salman informed he wasn't the one to receive the least audience votes and if he had not decided to quit, it would have been either Rubina or Jasmin's last day in Bigg Boss. In the mid-season finale, Bigg Boss 14 got its 4 finalists -- Eijaz Khan, Abhinav Shukla, Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin Bhasin.

These four finalists will face a tough time competing with 5 'Challengers' who are all set to enter the house as wild card contestants. Mastermind Vikas Gupta will be leading a team of Rakhi Sawant, Kashmira Shah, Manu Punjabi, Arshi Khan and Rahul Mahajan who will pose a challenge to the remaining contestants!

Ensuring a tsunami of laughs is Krushna Abhishek who roasts the challengers including his own wife Kashmira Shah. Vikas, Rakhi and Rahul are also not spared as Krushna makes some rather fun observations about the challengers.

The Challengers’ entry begins with them observing the current housemates, and the challengers have to burst the bubble of the contestants that they will bea taking on. Vikas starts with bursting Abhinav’s bubble, while Rakhi takes on Rubina and Jasmin! Kashmira is seen challenging Eijaz and things just get more exciting from thereon.

Vikas Gupta tells the current contestants that he will show them a trailer of what sort of a storm the challengers are planning to bring in the house Bigg Boss. The housemates are all lined-up, and the challengers pick their targets and drop a bucket of flour on them! Jasmin is the first contestant to have a load of white powder dumped on her. Next, Rahul chooses Rubina who gets a dump of flour dropped on her as well. Vikas chooses Abhinav, while Arshi decides to dump the flour on Rubina!

It’s not just about challengers versus the current housemates. The challengers themselves have a whole lot of scores to settle. The word Frenemies is introduced and we can already see sparks fly between Rakhi and Arshi!

How will the housemates react to these new challengers? Will they be able to hold their ground or will they concede defeat?