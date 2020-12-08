Bigg Boss 14 Day 64 Written Update: Jasmin Acknowledges Relationship with Aly, Arshi Flirts with Abhinav

The challengers have entered the Bigg Boss house and it going to be a rollercoaster ride from hereon. Vikas leads the challengers in entering the house followed by Kashmira who immediately targets Eijaz! She says that he is almost invisible in the show. Upon Kashmira's entry, she takes a jibe at Jasmin Bhasin saying it was a masterstroke when she emotionally blackmailed Aly Goni to secure her position. Hurt by her statements, Jasmin explains that she has a unique relationship with Aly and follows whatever he suggests. Later, Vikas is seen talking to Jasmin and asks her if she loves Aly and wants to spend her life with him. A seemingly embarrassed Jasmin blushes and agrees to him.

Next, Manu targets Abhinav and Rubina. The final salvo comes from Vikas who gives all the housemates including Abhinav, Rubin, Jasmin and Eijaz a very severe reality check.

Arshi enters the house and rakes up a battle between the challengers themselves! She attacks the challenger leader Vikas Gupta and takes his case! She also fawns over Abhinav and declares her fondness for him. Both housemates and challengers are seen judging themselves as a new wave of excitement ensures in the Bigg Boss House!

Rahul Mahajan enters as ‘Ek Din Ka Raja’ who chooses Manu as his Vazir and Eijaz as his Senapati. Arshi is seen declaring her love for her and Rahul has a tough time fending off her amorous advances! The housemates and challengers are all smiles, and now the real game will now begin!

How will the game plan out for the housemates with the entry of challengers?