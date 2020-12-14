Bigg Boss 14 Day 68 Written Update: Salman Khan Pranks Rubina-Abhinav; Questions Rahul Vaidya Re-entry

With a host of interesting Challengers and current housemates, the Bigg Boss House is completely charged up, as everyone seeks to up their game and cut out their competitors. The Weekend Ka Vaar episode is here and Salman Khan is back to take stock of the week gone by, and to give interesting tasks to housemates.

The very first task has the housemates burst each other’s ‘galatfahmi ke gubbare’! They all wear balloons on their heads and each housemate has to burst one balloon of a contestant they feel has misunderstood them. Vikas is quick to burst Arshi’s balloon as he feels she thinks he is scared of her. Nikki is next to burst Jasmin’s bubble who in turn chooses to prick Eijaz’s balloon. Eijaz, in turn, bursts Aly’s balloon and their old friendship seems to be on the brink of collapse.

With all the tension, it’s time for some fun now and master host Salman Khan decides to play a fun game with all the housemates. Each housemate is called in the confession room where Salman asks them a few questions. If the other housemates don’t agree with the person’s answer, there will be a surprise! Rakhi is the first to go, and she gets a surprise on her responses in the form of a boatload of colors! Salman also remarks that Bigg Boss has filled her maang when a trench filled with red color is dumped on her! Next up is Rahul who also gets a hilarious dry bath of colors dumped on him!

It’s time to get serious now as Rahul Vaidya is back and facing off Salman Khan’s some really tough questions on his unceremonious exit from the show. Standing in the katehra, Rahul tries his best to respond to Salman. He asks him whether Rahul faked being homesick? How could the people who voted for him, trust him now when he chooses to leave the show on a whim? The grilling gets intense and its upto the housemates now about whether to let Rahul back into the show.

Will Eijaz and Aly’s feud lead to a new rivalry? Will Rahul re-enter the house?