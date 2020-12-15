Bigg Boss 14 Day 69 Written Update: Vikas Gupta Evicted for Pushing Arshi Khan into Pool

Bigg Boss 14 saw one of its ugliest fights on the last episode. Vikas Gupta and Arshi Khan who have been at loggerheads ever since they entered the reality show. Both the contestants went overboard and targetted each other by taking jibes at one another. Their arguments escalated to a point that Vikas pushed Arshi Khan into the swimming pool.

Vikas Gupta, who is also known as the 'Mastermind' was shown the exit door on Monday after he got physically violent with fellow housemate Arshi Khan. Following which he was told to leave the show as it is against the reality shows' rules to get violent with another contestant. He had entered the ongoing season as a challenger and was said to go long way, but his big Boss journey was cut short.

Manu Punjabi who is the current captain of the house, isolated Vikas in the bathroom area to stop the matter from aggravating. Vikas had an emotional breakdown and he was seen sharing his plight with Aly Goni, Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Mahajan and Rakhi Sawant. The producer goes on to say that his image is being maligned and how he has been suffering alone. On the advice of housemates, Vikas also apologises to Arshi for his actions. However, the damage was done and the producer was evicted from the BB house.

Earlier this week, both of them were seen at loggerheads with each other. There were several instances when Arshi was seen misbehaving and yelling at Vikas. At one point, Vikas had predicted that Arshi would be voted out of the show, after which she accused him of orchestrating lies. "Ab yeh Shilpa Shinde ban rahi hai (Now she is trying to be Shilpa Shinde)," a frustrated Vikas was seen saying.

In another fight, Arshi hit Vikas and the latter responded in a similar fashion following which another Bigg Boss contestant Eijaz Khan had to intervene and stop them. The Bigg Boss had also called them into the confession room and advised them not to indulge in physical fights.

Though Vikas has been evicted from the show, it remains yet to be seen if he would get a second chance to comeback and be part of the reality show.