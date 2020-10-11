Bigg Boss 14 Day 7 Written Updates: Contestants Face Salman Khan in First Weekend Ka Vaar

On Saturday, October 10, the Bigg Boss 14 contestants experienced their first Weekend Ka Vaar with host, Bollywood actor Salman Khan. He began the show at his favorite corner of the house, The BB Theatre.

He began by watching the bulldozer task in the theatre and then discussing and reprimanding the contestants over different issues of the house that happened during the week. He praised actress Rubina Dilaik for standing up for herself against the Seniors Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan and for reprimanding her husband Abhinav for interfering in her game. He also asks Abhinav to let Rubina fight her own battles and to not always impose his opinion on her.

Taking a massive jibe at Abhinav Shukla, Sara Gurpal, and Nishant Singh Malkhani, Salman Khan introduced them as the live audience inside the house, who seem to be there to merely watch the game as spectators and not play it. Pointing out at Jaan Kumar Sanu's game, Salman told him that he is coming across more as a fan of Sidharth Shukla than a contestant of the show.

Impressed by Nikki Tamboli, Salman Khan praisesd her for her great dedication for the game and her consistent approach towards performing each task. It so comes as a surprise for everyone when Salman allowed Nikki the two-minute unlimited access inside the BB Mall, to pick up whatever she wishes to. An excited Nikki rushed and grabbed items like hairbands, coffee, clothes and bags within the stipulated time.

Before announcing the eviction for the week, Salman talked to Eijaz about the dark phase of his life that he was heard talking about to Sidharth Shukla. He also motivated Eijaz to buck up and start playing his own game in the house.

Heading to the most dreaded moment of the week, Salman Khan left the contestants on a cliff-hanger! A major revelation stunned all. It is yet to be seen who will bid goodbye to their Bigg Bos journey.