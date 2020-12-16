Bigg Boss 14 Day 70 Written Update: Rahul Challenges Rubina on Re-entry, Arshi Fights with Nikki, Aly

There is always some action on the verge of breaking out in the Bigg Boss house. Just as things seem like they are about to settle, Bigg Boss unleashes a storm of entertainment and drama and the contestants are inspired to battle it out and prove themselves.

After all the drama over the weekend, Bigg Boss saw the night of nominations in its latest episode. Each contestant has to nominate one contestant who according to them doesn’t deserve to be in the game. From Rubina and Abhinav to Jasmin and Aly, the vote as a common one – Eijaz Khan. Aly who entered the house last weekend revealed a few things that he had seen while he wasn’t in the house. Their reasons varied between Eijaz’s behaviour changing like the weather, Eijaz assuming how he’s more deserving over the others and more. These reasons obviously haven’t gone down well with the others in the house due to which, a lot of rejected stamps were stamped on his face.

Nikki voted for Kashmera, who by the way had a major fight with her sometime before the nominations task. A lot of harsh things were said to each other and we guess this is the beginning of their love-hate relationship! Nikki expressed her displeasure because of this and decided to vote against Kashmera who doesn’t deserve to be in the house according to her. On multiple occasions, Arshi was seen engaging in a fight with Manu Punjabi, Nikki Tamboli, Rakhi Sawant and Aly Goni.

In the current episode, Bigg Boss announces the Captaincy Task wherein the housemates have to play the BB Duck Park. The contestants are divided into batches of 3 to play the task. The first batch consists of Arshi, Rakhi, Kashmera and Nikki while Rubina is the Sanchalak. On Bigg Boss’s signal, the contestants, dressed in big duck suit have to pick up the food from the ground.

Arshi, Kashmera and Rakhi all three make a group and decide that they will not let Nikki win the task. On the other hand, it is Manu who is seen supporting Nikki as Sanchalak Rubina is also seen telling her to not get disqualified in the first round itself. Soon as the task starts, Nikki is surrounded by Kashmera and Arshi while Rakhi picks up the food. When she cannot pick up any food because of the block, Nikki lashes out at Kashmera. As per her strategy, she removes her suit and tries to take off Kashmera’s duck suit as well. Rubina intervenes and tries her best to ensure that the contestants follow the rules.

Who will emerge as the next captain?