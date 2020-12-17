Bigg Boss 14 Day 71 Written Update: Rakhi Sawant, Arshi Khan, Kashmera Shah Corner Nikki Tamboli

Bigg Boss is a show where there is never a dull or a quiet moment! Bigg Boss announces the Captaincy Task wherein the housemates have to play the BB Duck Park. The contestants are divided into batches of 3 to play the task. The first batch consists of Arshi, Rakhi, Kashmera and Nikki while Rubina is the Sanchalak. On Bigg Boss’s signal, the contestants, dressed in big duck suit have to pick up the food from the ground.

Arshi, Kashmera and Rakhi all three make a group and decide that they will not let Nikki win the task. On the other hand, it is Manu who is seen supporting Nikki as Sanchalak Rubina is also seen telling her to not get disqualified in the first round itself. Soon as the task starts, Nikki is surrounded by Kashmera and Arshi while Rakhi picks up the food. When she cannot pick up any food because of the block, Nikki lashes out at Kashmera. As per her strategy, she removes her suit and tries to take off Kashmera’s duck suit as well. Rubina intervenes and tries her best to ensure that the contestants follow the rules.

The second round in the BB Duck Park has begun. The competitors this time are Aly, Eijaz, Manu and Abhinav who will each aim to collect as much duck food as they can to progress towards the next round. Before that action can even start, there is another, different kind of action that is unleashed. In a jovial way, Rubina comments that there are five instead of four ducks in the BB Duck Park! Everyone bursts our laughing on this comment. Arshi feels that Rubina is making fun of her and starts to argue with Rubina.

This leaves Rubina amused. She accuses Arshi of just imagining insults as that was not meant for her. Arshi does not agree with it and continues to accuse Rubina who in turn says that there were many people present and the comment could be for any one of them. Arshi refuses to believe that and warns Rubina to never mess with her again. On hearing this, Rubina still feigns amusement and instead of getting angry, bursts into a fit of laughter which angers Arshi even more!

How will Arshi and Rubina’s new enmity unfold? Will the two make up or will the house witness more clashes between them?