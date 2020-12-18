Bigg Boss 14 Day 72 Written Update: Rahul Vaidya and Eijaz Khan Engage in Heated Argument

After Rubina and Arshi’s showdown, the captaincy task triggers another collision between Rahul Vaidya and Eijaz Khan. Rahul takes on Eijaz for showing his true colours and disrespecting women inside the house, as he saw things during his short exit from the house, which were otherwise hidden from him. While Eijaz continues his quarrel, Rahul is irked and heads to settle the score. He charges towards Eijaz in anger.

The next phase of the task begins with Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Mahajan and Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni inside the BB Duck Park. This one being unique in its own way as Rahul Mahajan adds his own quirks and fun to the task, while Rubina plays along. Though it seems fun, hidden behind the smiling faces and funny acts is the undying want to win the captain’s title for the week.

Later in the day, Rakhi Sawant and Nikki Tamboli get into an argument over their friendship with Rahul Mahajan. While Rakhi boasts of her 12-year long friendship with the senior Rahul, Nikki rubishes it and says that Rahul talks differently about their friendship. Shocked Rakhi Sawant, interrogates Rahul Mahajan which ultimately turns into a fun banter, leaving everyone in splits.

But the main question remains. Who will be the next to wear the captain’s crown this week?