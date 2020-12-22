Bigg Boss 14 Day 76 Written Update: Aly-Jasmin Discuss Wedding Plans; Rubina Clashes with Rahul

The unpredictable house of Bigg Boss is seeing some very predictable incidents in BB 14. Contestants are picking up fights with their usual targets and are making failed attempts at building equations to save themselves from nominations. On Monday's episode, Rahul Vaidya and Rubina Dilaik were seen locking horns with each other and soon Jasmin Bhasin became a part of that argument. Like always, Abhinav Shukla jumped to support his wife, whereas Aly came in support of his 'friend' Jasmin. Without reaching a conclusion, the four kept arguing until Rahul decided to walk away from the conversation.

During the day, Aly and Rakhi were seen discussing his wedding to Jasmin. The former says he won't marry the actress if her parents won't approve of their relationship and would let her go by marrying someone else. This made Jasmin emotional. Teary-eyed Jasmin says she doesn't like the 'plan B'.

That dreaded time when contestants nominate each other for eviction is here and each and every housemate is at the edge of their seat. No one wants to leave the house and every contestant is playing their A-Game. This time, Bigg Boss gives a very novel way for the contestants to nominate each other. He gives them a fiery paint gun with which they can nominate the candidate they feel does not deserve to be in the house.

The first one to fire is Rahul Vaidya who goes after the couple Rubina and Abhinav. While he feels that Abhinav does not deserve to be in the house as he is boring, he also fires at Rubina for being very authoritative and rude. Abhinav in turn, fires at Rahul Vaidya and Arshi Khan. He says his reason for firing Arshi is her conduct towards Vikas Gupta. Arshi, too, chooses to target Abhinav and tells him to not use Vikas Gupta’s name to gain sympathy.

Bigg Boss changes the game completely as Vikas Gupta re-enters the house like a boss. Arshi, of all people, is shocked to see him back and even offers him tea! While Arshi appears to be completely nonchalant about Vikas’ entry, it's evident that she was completely taken aback. Vikas is seen talking with the housemates who are all very happy to see him back.

Will Vikas and Arshi continue their rivalry?