Bigg Boss 14 Day 77 Written Update: Nikki Tamboli Confesses She Likes Aly Goni, Sonali Phogat is New Wild Card

Bigg Boss is a show that is never bereft of drama, be it love or hate. This time, it is Nikki Tamboli who seems to be smitten by Aly Goni. In the current episode, Nikki is seen confessing her feelings to Rakhi. While Rakhi, just like everyone, thinks Aly and Jasmin are romantically involved with each other, Nikki says they aren’t. She says it is not official between Aly and Jasmin, and that she would confess she likes him if he were ever to ask her! Rakhi eggs her on and says that she definitely needs to say what she feels and follow her heart.

Later when Rakhi talks about the same to Aly, he clarifies that Jasmin is the only one he thinks about and he doesn't think about Nikki the way she has expressed.

Also, Bigg Boss 14 has a new wild card entry in Sonali Phogat. Sonali is the National Vice President 'f BJP's Mahila Morcha. In the world of showbiz, she has appeared in Punjabi and Haryanvi music videos, and has acted in the TV show "Amma: Ek Maa Jo Laakhon Ke Liye Bani Amma".

Apart from her Vikas Gupta also made a came back in the show. A few days back, we saw Vikas’s exit from the house because of whatever happened between Arshi and him. The duo got into a massive argument because of which Vikas pushed Arshi in the pool. Because he went against the rules, Vikas was asked to leave the house. Over the weekend, a discussion happened over the entire scenario. Post that, Vikas re-entered the house with a bang to finish what he started! While everyone in the house is happy to see him, some cold vibes were evident between Vikas and Arshi.

Next, we see something quite unexpected. Aly and Abhinav, who seem to be thick friends, suddenly have a clash when it comes to Rahul Vaidya. Aly says that Rahul has always supported him and that he wants to see him as the Captain. Abhinav strongly disagrees and says that under no condition will he let Aly support Rahul. He also reminds Aly that he has supported him in the past, and this is no way to repay him for all his help. Rubina and Jasmin also enter the discussion and the cracks in Aly and Abhinav’s friendship become apparent!

Will Nikki confess her true feelings for Aly? How will Abhinav and Rahul’s friendship pan out? Will Aly still support Rahul? Will Vikas and Arshi be cordial with each other or will Vikas’s entry pave a way for something more than what happened the last time?

Too many questions left to be answered.