Bigg Boss 14 Day 78 Written Update: Jasmin Says She Doesn't Like Rubina; Arshi and Vikas Clash for Captaincy

Jasmin Bhasin and Rubina Dilaik have been strong together since the beginning of Bigg Boss 14. However, the don't seem to get along now. In the last episode, Jasmin in a conversation with Abhinav Shukla says that she used to respect Rubina, but now after certain arguments, she doesn't like her. Earlier, on weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan, Rubina echoed sentiments when a caller asked if she trusts Jasmin. The Shakti actress responded with a 'no'. Also, Abhinav and Rubina were seemingly upset with Jasmin for not convincing Aly Goni to save them in the captaincy task.

Housemates are making sure they win any task at hand to claim Captaincy, and there are major clashes taking place in the house. This time, it’s the Hot Air Balloon task wherein the housemates have to hang bags of the people they want to nominate to be out of the race as Captain. One after the other, the housemates have to enter the hot air balloon and throw the bag of the contestant they feel does not deserve to be Captain of the house.

Arshi decides that she will nominate her old rival Vikas who has re-entered the house. Not one to go out a second time, Vikas does not allow Arshi to nominate him. He is in it to win it and admits that he decides to do whatever it takes to win the race. Arshi gets emotional at this point and bursts into tears. Not just Vikas, she even accuses the other housemates of tricking her into having fights with Vikas.

When Arshi enters the balloon, it seems like she is having a sudden change of heart! She says that she feels Vikas can make a much better Captain than Rahul and a stunned Rahul looks on. He tries to remind her that Vikas is her biggest rival but Arshi stands there confused. The other housemates try to influence Arshi and Rahul says that they are all just filling her ears and that Arshi should make her own decision.

Will Arshi Khan choose her biggest rival Vikas Gupta over Rahul Vaidya? Is this an olive branch that she is offering Vikas?