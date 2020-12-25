Bigg Boss 14 Day 79 Written Update: Jasmin-Aly Decide to Stay Friends; Rahul Mahajan Calls Rakhi 'Cheap'

During the latest episode of Bigg Boss 14, a huge clash was seen taking place Rahul Mahajan and Rakhi Sawant. The former calls Rakhi 'cheap' and says her audience is the same. Troubled with Rahul's statements, Rakhi breaks down into tears and is seen telling other housemates how she has struggled and supported her family.

After sometimes, she starts behaving weirdly and the housemates cannot seem to decide just what is up with Rakhi Sawant! Looking absolutely fearsome, Rakhi is seen staring into the camera very intensely for a long time. Suddenly something happens and she eerily starts rocking back and forth and even silently cries.

Jasmin is the first one to notice and asks Rakhi if everything’s alright with her. Rubina is the next one to get spooked as Rakhi starts singing. Arshi also asks Rakhi about what she is doing when she sees Rakhi standing still as if in a trance. Sonali Phogat approaches Rakhi and asks her why she is crying to which Rakhi replies she is not.

By now everyone is rightfully spooked. Sitting in the garden area, Rakhi is seen talking with Eijaz and Aly. Eijaz addresses her as Julie and asks her whether she belongs here. Rakhi aka Julie tells him that it is her house and that she has a connection with the place where Eijaz sleeps. Later Eijaz is seen confessing to Aly that he is genuinely scared now as Rakhi looked at him in a very spooky way!

When everyone is lazing around in the sleeping area, Rahul remarks something about removing the Pret Aatma from the house, and Rakhi suddenly shouts at him! Even Arshi is seen asking Rakhi whether it is still her or has some other spirit taken charge! Vikas Gupta is the only one who remains unfazed as we see him sleeping comfortably in Rakhi’s lap! When Jasmin asks Rakhi/ Julie whether she is happy, she replies in the negative. She says that for 200 years she has been unhappy and this place belongs to her!

Later, Aly and Jasmin were seen talking to each other about their relationship. Jasmin shares her concerns with him saying she doesn't want to lose her friendship with him and is scared to get into a relationship. Responding to Jasmin, Aly says, they wouldn't date each other. Either they'll stay friends or take their relationship forward in a big way.