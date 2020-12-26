Bigg Boss 14 Day 80 Written Update: Eijaz-Vikas' Clash Turn Violent; Aly, Nikki, Rahul Sent to Jail

It’s Christmas time and the housemates are all waiting for how Bigg Boss will surprise them? Well, Bigg Boss did not disappoint. A sack-full of letters from the families of all housemates are delivered to them and each and every person gets emotional on reading the messages from their loved ones!

The day starts with Rahul Vaidya and Rakhi Sawant breaking into a Bhojpuri version of Jingle Bells! Bigg Boss has decorated the garden area in the most beautiful manner to welcome the festive spirit in the house. There are Christmas trees, bells and snowmen all around the house, and the housemates can’t help but break into smiles on seeing it! Rubina and Rakhi confess their love for each other, as each housemate puts on a Santa hat and delivers a very special surprise! Bigg Boss has made sure that the housemates receive a priceless gift this Christmas; a letter from their families!

Rakhi gives a letter to Rubina, while Eijaz turns Santa and gives Jasmin a letter. Jasmin, in turn, gives Abhinav his letter. The emotional messages from their families have the housemates get extremely emotional. The housemates read out letters out loud with smiles on their faces and tears in their eyes.

Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya and Nikki Tamboli are not allowed to receive letters as a punishment because they did not follow game rules.

Amidst all this, however, Vikas picks out an old incident between him and Eijaz. He reveals how Eijaz’s girlfriend in the past was cheating on him with Vikas. He tells this to Nikki and Eijaz cannot take this. The two get into a massive fighting match where several allegations are made by both. The housemates try their best to hold the two back, but the tension prevails.