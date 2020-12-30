Bigg Boss 14 Day 85 Written Update: Rakhi Sawant Alleges Jasmin Bhasin Broke Her Nose, Latter Calls it Fake Injury

With the new shocker in the form of nominations that all the housemates have received, the mood inside the Bigg Boss House is quite tense. Anything can trigger a showdown and that’s what happens when Arshi comments on Rahul Vaidya. Arshi accuses Rahul of being a fake person because he left the show midway. Rahul tries to ignore her, but with Arshi’s relentless comments against him, he enters into a war of words with her. He says she’s just an empty vessel. This, Arshi takes as body-shaming and complains to Bigg Boss about the same.

Rakhi Sawant is next to shake things up inside the Bigg Boss House. For a spilt coffee, Rakhi starts Rakhi starts to lob curses to the person who has spilled the coffee. When Aly along with Rubina and Abhinav and other housemates tells her to not talk in this manner, Rakhi gets even more hyper and angry. Aly gets increasingly frustrated by the way Rakhi talks. Eventually, it is Jasmin who clashes with Rakhi. The two are not ready to back down and enter into a major shouting match!

Jasmin, finally, dumps a mask on Rakhis's head! Rakhi cries out and says that she has been hurt but it is not clear whether she is. Just then Rakhi complains about her nose getting injured. Rakhi screams in pain and blames Jasmin for breaking her nose. While Jasmin believes that Rakhi’s tearful outburst is just another drama, Aly asks Jasmin to calm down.

How will Jasmin’s justify her actions against Rakhi? Also, how will Rahul and Arshi's new argument work out?