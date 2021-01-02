Bigg Boss 14 Day 88 Written Update: Aly Goni Clashes with Rakhi Sawant for Calling Jasmin Bhasin His Girlfriend

Even as we usher in the new year, the Bigg Boss house is seeing some really incredible face-off’s. The first day of the year starts off on a dramatic note in the Bigg Boss House! Rakhi Sawant is seen teasing Aly Goni about her relationship with Jasmin Bhasin. While Rakhi tries to say that Jasmin is Ally’s girlfriend, Aly asks her to mind her own business. Aly also threatens Rakhi that he can act as crazy as she is acting and pay her back in his own way!

. @AlyGoni aur @jasminbhasin ke rishte pe hui Aly ki #RakhiSawant se jhidak. Iss nayi takraar se kar rahe hain #BB14 ke gharwale apne naye saal ki shuruwat. Dekhiye kya hoga aage, aaj raat 10:30 baje, #Colors par.Catch it before tv on @VootSelect.#BiggBoss2020 #BiggBoss14 pic.twitter.com/emSxqOxpbH — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) January 1, 2021

Rakhi, however, seems to be hell bent on making the contestants’ lives uncomfortable. She is set to break all the resolutions that the housemates have promised themselves! Rakhi starts with Jasmin and is seen throwing bedsheets and other items all around the house. Jasmin, on the other hand, is seen cleaning up behind her. While Jasmin is seen telling Rakhi to not do all the destruction, Rakhi is on full steam!

Rakhi continues wreaking havoc in the house with pulling over bedsheets and throwing down mattresses! Jasmin, who is cleaning after Rakhi, first requests her to stop her activities. As Rakhi threatens to throw Jasmin in a dustbin, Jasmin does not take lightly to it!

How will Rakhi and Jasmin’s rivalry play out? Will the two have another showdown?