Bigg Boss 14, Day 89 Written Update: Sunny Leone Questions Rubina Diliak and Rahul Vaidya's Friendship

Bigg Boss has always introduced a whole lot of fun guests in the house to keep things happening and exciting. This time, the Bigg Boss house will see the return of Season 5 contestant Sunny Leone.

Bigg Boss rings a siren and we see Sunny enter the Bigg Boss house to the tunes of Laila main laila. She introduces herself as ‘Dr. Sunny Leone’ who is in the house to address the current relationship statuses between the housemates.

First up is Eijaz Khan who admits that he misses Pavitra Punia dearly. He even leaves a loving message for her. Next are Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni. The two share a very moving and loving moment and its clear that Bigg Boss 14 has gotten the two even closer. Arshi Khan, when questioned by Sunny about her game plan, says that Rubina Dilaik is her main rival and she will make sure Rubina cannot affect her. Rahul Vaidya and Rubina are the next in Dr. Sunny’s clinic and the two try and clear out misconceptions against each other. Nikki, who is next, tears Aly’s picture who she had earlier confessed to liking.

It seems like Dr. Sunny has really flared up emotions in Bigg Boss with her entry. Wonder how will the housemates take it this time?