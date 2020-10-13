Bigg Boss 14 Day 9 Written Updates: Sara Gurpal Evicted by Sidharth Shukla, Gauahar and Hina Khan

On Day nine Bigg Boss gives a nomination task to the freshers where they had to break clay pots of those competitors who they think don't deserve to be in the game and support it with proper reasoning. Reasons like ‘The other one is not real or their game is not good enough’ begin flowing in and major arguments thus, break out. Nikki Tamboli was saved from nominations by winning the 'confirmed' status in BB House last week. By the end of the task, Rahul Vaidya, Nishant Malkhani, Eijaz Khan, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Shehzad Deol, Abhinav Shukla and Sara Gurpal were nominated by the freshers.

Much to everyone’s dismay, Bigg Boss introduces a new element, where he instructs the seniors, Sidharth Shukla, Hina and Gauahar Khan, to nominate a contestant who will be evicted from the house that very moment. After much discussions, they come down to three names, Rahul, Nishant and Sara. With much reasoning and debates, they decide to let go off Sara and evict her.

Meanwhile, After getting some harsh but a much-needed reality check on the weekend by master host Salman Khan, all contestants have started forming their strategies to play their strongest game. Nikki Tamboli who is the first confirmed contestant of the house has been given special authority by Senior, Hina Khan and is made in charge of the BB mall for the day. She will get to decide what clothes and items the contestants can get. However, this doesn't go down well with her peers and it creates a massive rift between them. Nishant, Pavitra Punia, Rahul, and Nikki get into a fiery argument over their clothes and they try hard to convince Nikki, who according to them is being unreasonable.

Later, Nikki and the other contestants have a funny banter on her latest shenanigans. She takes her ex-boyfriend’s boxers and starts ironing them. Seeing this the contestants can't stop but overlook their differences with Nikki and start cracking jokes about her behavior.