Bigg Boss 14, Day 91 Written Update: Rahul Mahajan Gets Evicted from the Show

The new year is call for celebration and this time, the housemates get to meet the most popular artists from the Colors family who grace the occasion and add their own special dose of fun to elevate the level of entertainment.

The first to enter the house is the dashing duo from Naagin 5, Surbhi Chandna (Bani) and Sharad Malhotra (Veer). The two first dance to an entertaining track and proceed to announce a most hilarious award night – The Sharmnaak Awards. The first award is the Nazdeekiyan award for those housemates who always tend to get a bit too close for comfort. The nominees’ are Eijaz Khan, Vikas Gupta and Arshi Khan. The next up is Aansu Ki Tanki award which have Rakhi Sawant, Jasmin Bhasin, and yet again Vikas Gupta.

Next, the very cute Aura Bhatnagar aka Bondita from Barrister Babu and Priyal Mahajan enter dancing to the tunes of Radha. The two are joined by their co-stars Amar Upadhyay aka Virender Pratap Singh and Pravisht Mishra aka Anirudhy Roy Chaudhary join them in the performance. Amar and Aura quiz the housemates with some hilarious and tricky questions.

Monalisa from Namak Isska Ka makes a glamourous entry and decides to teach the housemates a few steps. At the end of an extremely fun and entertaining dance performance, Bigg Boss decides to deliver the Jhatka. Monalisa drops the news that one housemate will be leaving the house with her. She then takes Rahul Mahajan, who had entered as a challenger with her.