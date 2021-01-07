Bigg Boss 14 Day 92 Written Update: In a Fight with Rubina Dilaik, Arshi Khan Breaks Chair

Bigg Boss is a show that has the power to take on a toll on relationships. Be it between friends or between a couple, the game that Bigg Boss is, has always confronted the contestants with emotional challenges. This time it is Rubina and Abhinav whose relationship is undergoing a crisis. In the current episode, the two are seen arguing about their differences in the Bigg Boss house. Rubina confronts Abhinav and admits that she is having trouble in believing Abhinav. She reminds him that she has always stood by her. However, Abhinav remains obstinate and says that Rubina is getting emotional for no reason. The argument doesn’t end on a good note as Abhinav gets up and leaves a weeping Rubina sitting alone on the couch.

If this was not enough for Rubina, her current rival on Bigg Boss, Arshi Khan, is not making things any easier for her. Arshi takes on Rubina for speaking in English and yet again chases Rubina all round the house. Arshi is relentless in her attacks against Rubina and warns her of dire consequences if Rubina were to again speak in English. As Rubina does not give in, Arshi, in a fit of anger, proceeds to break a chair in the dining area. Eventually, Eijaz has to intervene and stop Arshi from causing any more damage in the house.

It’s now time for the coveted Captaincy task as the housemates all gather around in the living room area. This time, two chosen contestants who are vying for Captaincy will be posing as scientists. The other housemates will turn into lab rats, and the scientists will have to test two different coloured pills on them. One is the medicine while the other is a deadly poison. If the housemates choose correctly, they will move ahead, but if they eat the wrong pill, a siren will ring and that housemate will be out of the task!

Aly and Sonali are chosen as scientists. The housemates all start plotting about which pill will be the medicine and which one will be the poison. Scientist Aly tells Nikki that she should eat the red pill. However, Sonali and Aly decide that the red pill is the poison. When Nikki enters and choses to eat the red pill, the buzzer rings announcing that it is poison! Nikki is devastated. She blames Aly for scheming against her and that she will never ever believe anyone in the house anymore!

Will Rubina and Abhinav patch up, or will the move further apart? How will the Captaincy task pan out? Will the housemates trust Scientist Aly anymore?