Bigg Boss 14 Day 94 Written Update: Rakhi Learns Her Mom is Hospitalised, Eijaz Breaks Down on Meeting Brother

Bigg Boss contestants ensure that there is never a dearth of entertainment in the house. One such contestant is Rakhi Sawant, who has elevated the levels of fun through her histrionics.

In the episode, Rakhi, who has previously admitted of having a crush on Abhinav, ask him to tie a saree for her! The result is extremely hilarious! As Abhinav’s wife Rubina looks on, and even offers to help, Rakhi just wants Abhinav to tie her the saree! As a perplexed Eijaz looks on about how Abhinav struggles to tie the saree, Rakhi continues with her antics. She even accuses Abhinav of turning her into a samosa instead of tying a saree while he acts coy.

But soon Rakhi is taken aback when Bigg Boss connects her with someone special! Bigg Boss connects Rakhi with her mother via a video call. Rakhi gets extremely emotional as her mother gives her advice on how to conduct herself in the Bigg Boss house. Even the housemates all break into a smile seeing Rakhi’s interaction with her mother.

Everyone is shocked when Rakhi’s mother tells her that she is in a hospital! Rakhi is inconsolable but she is encouraged by her mother to be strong. For her mother to recover and be healthy, Rakhi promises that she will fast inside the Bigg Boss house.

The most emotional call of all is between Eijaz and his elder brother. As the younger sibling, Eijaz confesses how he currently feels in the Bigg Boss house. His elder brother gives him some great advice and tells him to not feel alone ever.

It will be interesting to see how the remaining housemates including Rubina, Jasmin, Arshi, and Vikas react to their dear ones coming to meet them!