Bigg Boss 14 Day 97 Written Update: Rubina, Rahul, Nikki and Sonali Nominated for Eviction

Ensuring that there is no shortage of entertainment or drama when host Salman Khan takes the stage, the Somvaar Ka Vaar episode is an interesting one! From nominations, wrestling to verbal battles, the episode is a sure shot entertainer as the housemates interact with Salman who takes the game up a notch this time!

Starting with a very thorny path, Salman Khan asks the contestants to name the one housemate from among them whom they want to lay thorns for. Vikas is very clear that he wants to lay thorns in Arshi’s path as she doesn’t care for people who care about her. Aly chooses Rakhi to lay thorns for as she had wished ill for him and Jasmin. Rahul, Arshi and Eijaz all choose Rubina, in whose path they would like to lay thorns. A defiant Rubina thanks all the three and says that their ill-intentions and strategies have made her a stronger person!

Next up, the nominations begin. Two contestants enter the confession room and are given options on which housemate they want to nominate. Vikas and Rubina are first who have a fierce debate on whether to nominate Rahul or Aly. Incidentally, Aly and Rahul are the next pair who have to decide whether to nominate Nikki or Arshi. While Aly feels Nikki needs to be nominated, Rahul wants Arshi to be nominated! The next pair is of Sonali Phogat and Rakhi Sawant and Nikki Tamboli and Arshi Khan. It’s clear that the housemates are having a tough time as they debate whom to nominate for eviction!

With mutual discussions, Rubina Dilak, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli and Sonali Phogat were nominated for eviction.

The two great rivals Arshi and Rubina are given a rare chance by Bigg Boss both verbally and physically! The two ladies enter the ‘Sultani Akhada’, where they will get a chance to battle it out in two rounds. The first round is based on a debate where the two have to explain verbally why they are better than each other. The next round is when they literally step in the fighting pit and have a go at each other with giant paddles! The Physical Dangal is where the two women get to push each other out of the ring!

While the first round is a draw, Arshi easily wins the physical dangal.