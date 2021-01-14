Bigg Boss 14 Day 99 Written Update: Rahul Slams Rubina-Abhinav for Dragging Disha Parmar's Name in Fight

It's no secret that Rahul Vaidya and Rubina Dilaik are not very fond of each other. The two get into loud fights almost on daily basis and leave no chance in pulling each other down. In the latest episode, Rahul was seen in an argument with Rubina over his girlfriend Disha Parmar.

It all started when Rahul brought Abhinav Shukla's name in an argument with Rubina. Rubina and Abhinav reprimanded him to not take each other's name in a fight and have a one to one conversation. Slamming the couple, the singer questioned Rubina for dragging Disha's name in nominations task. As usual, none of them worked out a solution and their arguments continued with loud noises.

Meanwhile, Rakhi Sawant’s antics have always regaled the audiences and bemused the other housemates. While Rakhi had earlier shared her fondness for Abhinav Shukla, this time she takes it up a notch! The entire day, Rakhi is seen wooing Abhinav. Whether he is working out or sitting and chatting with his wife Rubina, Rakhi is relentless in her pursuit! Right from saying movie dialogues to singing songs, Rakhi is trying her best to impress Abhinav as bewildered Rubina looks on!

The task for Captaincy has the housemates find a camera that has been hidden in the house! The search for the missing camera has the entire house up in frenzy. With Rakhi looking for it in the kitchen area to Rahul climbing on top of the wardrobe and rustling everyone’s luggage, the housemates are all engrossed in the search! Rahul suspects Rubina and goes through her belongings to find the camera. Eijaz on the other hand, claims that the camera is inside the house. Arshi and Rakhi, too, are bewildered and visibly angry at whoever has hidden the camera!

While all of this is taking place, Vikas Gupta is in a bad state. He breaks down and confesses to Aly that he is in tremendous pain. While the housemates think Vikas is pretending, Bigg Boss makes a sudden announcement. He asks the housemates to collect all of Vikas’ stuff and put it in the storeroom. This is a shock for them all. Everyone is visibly upset and Rakhi and Arshi can’t hide their tears over Vikas’ sudden exit.