Bigg Boss 14: Devoleena Bhattacharjee on Claims She Deleted Tweets About Jasmin Bhasin

The controversies may start inside the Bigg Boss 14 house but they continue even on the other side after the eviction of contestants from the reality TV show. Actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who has been recently evicted from the house, has claimed that she has not deleted her tweets against Bigg Boss 14 participant Jasmin Bhasin after she the latter raised similar accusations on her.The actress, who is there in the house as a supporter of Aly Goni, has claimed that before entering the house, Devoleena deleted her tweets where she called Jasmin a ‘cry baby.’

The Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress,who had entered the house as a proxy for contestant Eijaz Khan, has now responded to these allegations after her eviction from the house.

Devoleena took to Twitter and said that if she has an opinion, it is going to remain there always. Addressing those who stalk her Twitter timeline, Devoleena said that anyone who wants to go through her tweets can do so. She quote-tweeted her words from January 8, 2021 where she had said that Jasmin’s personality was coming out as ‘mean and arrogant.’ Devoleena had said this in response to VJ Andy’s tweet who is a former contestant of Bigg Boss and appeared in the season seven of the show.

Whoever stalks my tweets,i would really like to adress them that i never delete my tweets or messages.i have an opinion and it wud be there always..All my previous tweets are there.Anyone wud like to scroll down can happily do https://t.co/WqP0BW4BG6 Assured. https://t.co/ge1w5bWZYT— Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) February 13, 2021

Jasmin had made these claims in the presence of Devoleena while the two were surrounded by other contestants inside the house.

Devoleena’s journey inside the house was full of controversies. She had multiple fights with other contestants including Arshi Khan and Rahul Vaidya.

Since Devoleena tweeted, viewers of Bigg Boss 14 have started reacting to this latest development. A user asked Devoleena to not behave rudely, while another claimed that the actress did delete some other tweets about Jasmin.

Dnt be so rude.. we like ur strong opinions but don't be harsh.. be a strong but respectable celebrity..— Shai (@ShaishaikhShai1) February 13, 2021

Devo! She was talking about the tweets which you wrote like jasmin is a cry baby and all that stuff! Those tweets are deleted!!this tweet we can also send.. But those earlier ones are not there! #JasminBhasin #AlyGoni— jaslyians _jas (@LoveJasaly) February 13, 2021

Several users also shared screenshots of Devoleena’s tweets which they claim are not on her timeline anymore.

They were deleted few days back how can you say that we all were wrong humko kio mazza nahi ata bolne me ki tweets were deleted if they were deleted than it means they were deleted pic.twitter.com/XoUiIP0Ej9— _ ♥️ (@gayatrijani6) February 13, 2021

A fan of Jasmin was enraged at Devoleena's tweet and asked her to remember the time when the former was there for the latter during her stay at the house.

kuch bhi bhai sab jasmin ne apko kis tarah console kiya ghar me still you are saying this !! shame— Aanya_jas♡ (@Aanya_jasminian) February 13, 2021

Meanwhile, BB 14 finalists are Rahul Vaidya, Rubina Dilaik, Rakhi Sawant, Nikki Tamboli and Aly Goni.